Group honors Midwife Lizzie Bell Ward Wilson

"I had a hard time bringing some of those children into the world. But, I talked to the Lord and He helped me." The epitaph on midwife Lizzie Bell Ward Wilson's headstone is telling. Mrs. Bell, affectionately known as "Ma Bell," died in 1964. Her original headstone was broken and crumbling when it was replaced with the current stone in 2014. The same kind of enthusiasm and passion that was the driving force to raise money for that stone continues today in seeking to honor Ma Bell's legacy.

On November 4th at 6pm, the Midwife Lizzie Bell Ward Wilson Foundation will host their 4th Annual Banquet and fundraiser at the VPlex in Villa Rica. The group is hoping to locate and connect with as many "Bell Babies" as possible. During her decades as a midwife, from about 1900 to 1963, Ms. Wilson delivered around 3000 babies. The dinner will also include a silent auction, both designed to raise funds to establish an endowment fund for an annual scholarship in her name.

For more information visit the foundation on Facebook at Midwife-Lizzie-Belle-Wilson or call 678.360.0079 or 770.459.4886.