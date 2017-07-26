Groundbreaking of Paulding Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram

July 26, 2017

Paulding Chrysler Dodge Jeep RamThe Paulding Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram store is proud to announce the groundbreaking of our newest facility.  The new construction will house a state of the art service, parts and sales showroom. Projected completion date is first week in January 2018. The new facility will proudly house an air-conditioned service shop that will be capable and staffed for medium duty truck operations. The customer lounges will be complete with all of the amenities you would expect and include a deli.  The showroom will stand three stories high and will house some of the finest products FCA can produce. This twelve million dollar investment in Paulding County is a testimony to the growth capabilities of this county.  This will be the premier auto dealership for miles and will provide many good paying jobs to the local community.

