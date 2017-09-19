Grant’s Gatherings and Gifts Opens in Dallas

A Paulding Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held on September 14th for Grant’s Gatherings and Gifts located at 214 Main Street in Historic Downtown Dallas, Georgia. They are a local family owned and operated retailer that is quickly becoming a favorite of Paulding residents and a destination location for people visiting the area. Whether for a close friend to celebrate the joy of life, a romantic gift for that special someone, or even special items just for you, Grant’s Gathering and Gifts carries a large selection of wonderful gift items.

Grant’s Gathering and Gifts offer comfort foods and tasty treats including Minis by Maria (mini cupcakes) Phenomenal Fudge from Vermont, Abundant Love gluten free products, Maxwell Farms jams and jellies and local honey.

They also offer a gorgeous selection of products for home and life. At their gift shop, they have “Gathered” such things as Southern Aroma Candles, Lily Del Soaps, Nature’s Garden soaps, Southern Dazzle Vintage Silverware designs, Woodstock Chimes and much more.

They can be reached at 770.609.4982 or online at www.grantsgatheringandgifts.com