The Douglas County Museum Of History and Art presents, Gone With the Wind Remembered, now on exhibit. This incredible collection of Gone With the Wind memorabilia and items is courtesy of Warren Allen and is on exhibit now until Jan. 15, 2018.

Museum hours are: Tues.-Fri., 10 to 5

Sat., 10 to 3. Closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Free admission. For groups of 10 or more please call ahead, 678-449-3939.

Douglas County Museum Of History and Art

6754 West Broad Street,

Douglasville, GA 30134