Golden Bells of Atlanta in Concert • First Presbyterian Church • 9190 Campbellton Street, Douglasville
December 18th, 7:30pm
Nothing says the holidays like Christmas music presented by the Golden Bells of Atlanta, Atlanta’s premier community handbell choir. Established in 1995, the unique and entertaining group includes ringers from all parts of Atlanta and bring over 375 years of combined ringing experience to the tables. Fresh out of the recording studio, and now in their 23rd year, the 2017 Christmas concert will include some favorites, both new and old, in a variety of musical styles including classical, traditional, sacred, and secular, as well as smaller ensemble pieces, solo pieces and some fun instrumental accompaniment. Admission is free, love offering is appreciated. • goldenbells.com, facebook.com/goldenbells/, goldenbellsofatlanta@gmail.com
