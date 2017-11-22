The Gold Nugget Drop to be held in Villa Rica
The Gold Nugget Drop • The MILL Amphitheater • 106 Temple Street, Villa Rica
December 31st, 10pm to 12:15am
The event is free and will go on rain or shine. The headlining act is Departure-The Journey Tribute Band. VIP tables may be purchased for $30 (6 seats) until tables are sold out. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, picnic basket and non-alcoholic beverages to this event. No smoking, vaping, tents or pets are allowed at The MILL. • To reserve VIP table - Janet Chumley, 678.785.1092 or Gold Dust Park - 646 Industrial Boulevard
