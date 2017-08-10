Ghost Train is Back at Pine Mountain Gold Museum

SEATING IS LIMITED!

Reservations are not required, but are strongly recommended. Making a reservation will help you avoid long waits and sellouts! Make your reservation by calling the mine office at 678.840.1445 or in person by visiting the Museum at 1881 Stockmar Road, Villa Rica Georgia 30180.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Please be on site at least 30 minutes prior to your scheduled boarding time. Arriving early allows you enough time to ensure you have your tickets processed and board the train on time. Each ticket corresponds to a specific date & time. Ticket is only valid for the date & time listed on reverse of ticket. “Family Time” is between 6:30pm and 7:30pm. Family time is designed with our younger riders and their families in mind and is not frightening. It is friendlier and gives even young children a chance to get in on the Halloween fun. “Scare Time” is between 7:30pm and 9:30pm. Scare time is meant to be frightening and is best for families without very young children.

RESERVATIONS:

DATES:

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from September 28 to October 28 2017.

TIMES:

Family Time: 6:30pm to 7:15pm & Scare Time: 7:30pm to 9:30pmPRICES:

All seats (Family Time) 6:30pm to 7:15pm - $10.00 + tax

All seats (Scare Time) 7:30pm to 9:30pm - $13.00 + tax