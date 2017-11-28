Georgia Trial Lawyers Association Makes Book Donation

The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA) made a significant contribution to the Douglas County Juvenile Court Reading Room by donating $2,000.00 worth of books for children to read and receive to take home. The Juvenile Court Reading Room which was recently built and opened in the Fall of 2015 is located just outside of the Juvenile Court Chambers.

The donation of books was made during a presentation on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the Douglas County Courthouse in the Juvenile Court Reading Room. Chief Juvenile Court Judge Peggy Walker will receive the donation. Books have been donated to the juvenile court reading room in the past, but this is one of the largest donations the juvenile court has received.

Walker said, “This donation is significant because it provides us with an adequate amount of books for the New Year. The reading room operates on donations from the community,” Walker said. Different from public libraries in Douglas County, the Juvenile Court Reading Room operates strictly on donations. Every child leaves with a book of his or her choice that they get to keep forever. Walker said, “The giving from our community is making this possible and helping our children by offering them books that excite them.”

The Reading Room was created in response to attorneys’ concerns about what children were hearing in court during difficult and challenging proceedings. The Shiver Hamilton LLC, law firm, through its membership in the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, is making the donation of $2,000 for the purchase of the books.

Bethaney Embry Jones, a local attorney and member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA) said “GTLA works hard as an organization of trial lawyers around the state of Georgia and finds ways to give to the legal community and to public citizens.

Walker said the generosity to support children in the Douglas County community is tremendous.

For further information you can contact Rick Martin at 770-920-7303 or email at rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us