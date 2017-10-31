Gamers Superstore Moves to the former Radio Shack

Gamers Superstore moves (barely)

If you went to the Wal-Mart shopping center in Villa Rica looking for Gamers Superstore, and didn't see it in its familiar location, turn your head to the right. It moved on August 24th about 200 yards away, to the former Radio Shack location.

The new Gamers Superstore is much larger, approximately double the size of its old spot. It's a little easier to find a closer parking spot too, since it is no longer right next to Wal-Mart.

Gamers Superstore has a huge selection of new and used video games, and related items including some DVDs, Anime and board games. But the majority of the store is devoted to video games. And it's not just a store where the latest games are featured. One can find video games for all systems going back 35 years even to Atari. The staff is knowledgeable and helpful.

The new address is 604 Carrollton-Villa-Rica Highway, and the phone number remains 678.840.4321. For more information, you may visit their Facebook Page at GamersSuperstore. Or you may stop by anytime they are open, which is from 10am to 8pm Monday through Saturday, or from 11am to 7pm on Sunday.