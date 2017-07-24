Full Circle Project in Downtown Douglasville

It was a beautiful Friday morning when Waste Industries volunteers joined Keep Douglasville Beautiful (KDB) in Downtown Douglasville for a day of service as part of the company’s “Full Circle Project” (FCP). After signing in and being welcomed by KDB board members and staff, the group filled large planters with eye pleasing flowers and plants. The planters were placed in the downtown alleyway off Broad Street that was created almost five years ago when the old Smith-Dabbs building had to be torn down due to structural issues, adding a much needed dash of color and interest to the area.

“Waste Industries is pleased to be able to partner with Keep Douglasville Beautiful through monetary donations and local employees volunteering time. It is our hope that other local businesses in the community will take notice of our volunteer services and be encouraged to do the same”, commented Mandy Renova with Waste Industries. KDB Executive Director, Chan Weeks said, “One of the many great things about Douglasville is that we have such a strong business community, and many of the companies that office here place an emphasis on corporate citizenship and giving back. Waste Industries is a great example of that.

” The Full Circle Project (FCP) is a customer-driven charity campaign by Waste Industries. The goal is local impact, giving to local charities and organizations in and around the company’s geographical area. These charities are often smaller charities that don’t receive the public attention and donations as regularly as larger, national charities. Waste Industries’ customers have the ability to vote for one of eight charity classes which include Animal Rescue, Education & Scholarships, Homeless Assistance, Family Health and Wellness, Mental Health, Veterans & First Responders, Environmental Preservation, and Cancer & Medical Research. The company then takes an annual pre-determined amount of money and breaks it down to match the corresponding voter percentages for each charity class. These votes are calculated on a local, regional, and national level allowing each individual location to support what matters most to their community. “Waste Industries has been a philanthropic company throughout its 47 years, but we used to do it outside of the public eye giving money to organizations that mattered to us,” says Ven Poole, Chairman and CEO of Waste Industries.

Keep Douglasville Beautiful is a non-profit, grassroots, leadership organization dedicated to educating our community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of our city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Georgia Beautiful, Keep Douglasville Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of our city including government, business, church, cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. If you are interested in volunteering with KDB, or making a donation to support our efforts, please visit www.KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.org, or call (770) 920-3005.