Free Family Concert: Experience the Glass Harp

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) presents its third concert of fall 2017 at Dog River Library on Saturday, October 7th at 10:30. The featured musician, Brien Engel will introduce the Glass Harp and, the day before, will have performed two shows at Bill Arp Elementary School. This show is part of the CAC’s “Family ArtsVentures!” program that brings curricula-based performers into the schools, followed by free public shows for the whole family to enjoy together.

So what is a glass harp? Musical Glasses, or the Glass Harp is a musical instrument that is a collection of drinking glasses, each chosen for their pitch or musical note. Glasses can also be tuned using water to obtain certain pitches. Glasses can be played by wetting ones fingers and carefully rubbing the rims of the glasses, using friction to make music. During the program Brien performs music of different styles and periods. The program explores musical instruments made from everyday materials, the history of glass and water-tuned music, and related concepts of physics and sound. Questions and song requests are welcome toward the end of the assembly.

Science and the physics of sound, the history and cultures of those who experimented with musical glasses (such as Benjamin Franklin), and diverse styles of music are all showcased and explored in this informative and fun 1 hr show.

“The CAC’s ‘Family ArtsVentures!’ program has tied geography to music and puppetry to ecology, storytelling to history and theatre to science. This is how learning becomes fun and we are delighted to introduce Brien’s passion for the glass harp to the Douglas County audience,” said Davina Grace Hill, Executive Director of CAC. “And the partnership that started this year with the West Georgia Regional Library system is such an asset, providing a place where we can showcase our artists in a place that already makes learning fun.”

Brien has performed in schools, libraries, festivals, senior centers, colleges, appropriately in wineries, locally as well as internationally.

Brien Engel’s “Glass Harp” show starts at 10:30 at Dog River Library and lasts one hour and is free for all to attend. It is appropriate for all ages. For more information call CAC.

“Family ArtsVEntures!” are made possible with support from the Georgia Council for the Arts, GreyStone Power Foundation, and the Douglas County Board of Education.

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.