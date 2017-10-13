Foxhall Event to Feature Top Atlanta Chefs

The 17th Annual Afternoon in the Country at Foxhall Resort will take place on Sunday, November 5 from 1pm to 4pm.

At Les Dames d'Escoffier: An Afternoon in the Country Chefs from over 100 of Atlanta's top restaurants, caterers and retailers, paired with some of the area's best farms, will be set up in tasting format alongside fine wines, spirits and premium micro-brews--all under festive big-top tents on the expansive and pristine lawns of Foxhall Resort in South Douglas County.

Other highlights include: Live music by Theresa Hightower and her Jazz Trio, a one-of-a-kind cake raffle featuring sweets from Atlanta's top pastry chefs, and an expansive silent auction offering exclusive dining and travel packages and food and wine merchandise.

This is a fund raising event, and net proceeds benefit the scholarship fund for women in the culinary, beverage and hospitality arts and regional food provisioners.

Tickets are $125 for adults 21 and over.

For more information, you may visit ldeiatlanta.org and look for Afternoon in the Country under the events section.

Foxhall Resort is located at 8000 Capps Ferry Road just before the Chattahoochee River. For information you may visit www.foxhallresort.com

To purchase tickets, visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ee5qoli50ca88473&llr=mhthxsbab