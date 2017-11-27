First Doctors Weight Loss relocates to Douglas Boulevard

First Doctors Weight Loss has relocated from Highway 5 in the old K-Mart shopping center to their new facility at 6842 Douglas Boulevard. They continue to offer clients personalized plans designed to optimize their opportunities to deal with their weight-related issues.

This includes a Medical Director who is a board-certified M.D. Physician and member of the American Society of Bariatric Physicians. The Nutritionists at First Doctors Weight Loss are experienced in counseling and assisting patients in finding the best path forward to shed those extra pounds and develop a healthier lifestyle.

First Doctors Weight Loss is located in the Boulevard Shopping Center just west of Arbor Place Mall. Their number is 770.489.8811 and they can be found on Facebook at firstdoctorsweightloss .