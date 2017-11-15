How Far to Bethlehem Live Nativity

Live nativity will be held during the first weekend in December

Lithia Springs United Methodist Church will host its annual How Far to Bethlehem live drive-thru nativity December 1st through December 3rd from 7pm to 9pm. The production celebrates its 25th year in 2017

This well-loved event is a free drive-thru Christmas Pageant. Visitors experience the true meaning of Christmas from the comfort of the car.

How For to Bethlehem features 11 scenes, from Gabriel’s announcement to the beautiful manger scene. It includes actors dressed in colorful period costumes and live animals.

For more information or to be a part of the cast contact the church at 770-948-5429

The drive thru is held in the church parking lot at 3711 Temple Street in Lithia Springs. You may also visit www.lithiaspringsmethodist.org