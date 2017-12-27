Family Treatment Court held holiday party event

Love, compassion and heart-warming feelings showered the 4th floor of the Douglas County Courthouse on Wednesday, December 20th as the Douglas County Family Treatment Court (FTC), also known as “Drug Court” held its annual Christmas Party.



Jennifer King, coordinator of the Family Treatment Court, helped organize the event with Recovery Support Specialist Deena Davis, Case Manager Midge Ortiz, Juvenile Court Director Jenny McDade and Chief Juvenile Judge Peggy Walker. The annual holiday event, arranged by Families in Transition (FIT), a non-profit 501 c3 that supports families in recovery in West Georgia, was held for all the participants and their families in the family treatment court program.



“The event could not have been as successful as it was if not for the generous support of others,” Deena Davis said.

According to Davis, the Rotary Club of Douglas County donated $ 1,000.00 to assist the Families in Transition organization. The donations went to benefit gifts for the children for Christmas. The money also went to help provide food such as pizza and cupcakes. Each child was able to receive a wrapped gift from Santa.



Georgia Kato, a local businesswoman, donated some learning toys through the corporation she works for called Tupperware. Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones attended the event and said how wonderful it was. Jones said, “It’s very important to remember families who are in transition especially around the holidays.”



“It was a very, very, nice event.” Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Walker said. “Two boys gave me a hug and said thank you for giving us our momma back,” Walker said.



Due to such generous donations, parents who attended the holiday party were able to receive enough toys and gifts to provide special memories on Christmas. On the 3rd floor of the Courthouse, there was an Angel Tree, which provided a wish list for kids. Davis said County employees’ donated generously. “Parents were able to mark many gifts off their kids’ Christmas wish list,” Davis said.



For further information on Family Treatment Court or Families in Transition, you can contact Jennifer King or Jill Hopson 770-920-7121.