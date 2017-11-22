Family Christmas Orchestra Concert
Central Baptist Church • 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville
December 5th, 7:30pm
The Christian Community Orchestra will be completing their 26th year of serving the community with music. The concert is free with no tickets needed and no offering is taken. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Those in the military will be honored by special music. Other music that evening will be Christmas music played by the full orchestra, the Elementary String Orchestra and various solos and ensembles. • 770.286.0431, or christiancommunityorchestra.org.
