Escape USA Grand Opening this weekend
Escape USA will hold its Grand Opening this weekend, on Sunday, October 15.
The new escape room venue offers participants the opportunity to test themselves in a variety of mystery based scenarios. There are several tasks that challenge perception, memory, and judgment in each escape challenge.
Escape USA brings interactive entertainment to the community and invites families, church groups, businesses, and individuals to experience the fun, excitement, and mystery of escaping.
The location is easily accessible, at 5929 Stewart Parkway in Douglasville, across from the post office. They can be found online at www.escapeusallc.com, or be reached by phone at 770.693.5766. Business hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 9am to 9pm.
