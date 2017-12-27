Emmie and J Boutique opens on Main Street

Emmie and J Boutique opened at 309 Main Street in Villa Rica on November 26. Prior to that it had a large following on Facebook and Instagram. The shop carries a variety of boutique style clothing for all age ranges and sizes from small to 3X. Brands include denim-focused KanCan, and casual-elegant Not Rated Shoes. Both are lines of fashion-forward products that take the trendiness of teen clothing and give it an upscale look to appeal to a wider range of fashion conscious customers. Emmie and J Boutique also carries home decor, including Rae Dunn pottery items and uniquely crafted gifts from Loved by Loveless.

Erin Hart, owner of Emmie and J Boutique, comes to the business with 12 years retail experience and a Marketing Degree from Kennesaw State University. Hart and her husband Ryan live in Mirror Lake with their two children, Jase and Emery, the inspirations for the name of the boutique.

The shop is on Facebook at emmieandjboutique, where customers can shop from the Facebook group page. “We offer free local pickup as well as free shipping options,” shared Ms. Hart. Emmie and J Boutique is located at 309 Main Street, the phone number 678.941.3657.