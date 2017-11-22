Elisabeth Von Trapp: The Sounds of Christmas
Elisabeth Von Trapp: The Sounds of Christmas • Townsend Center for the Performing Arts: Richard L. Dangle Theatre, Carrollton, Georgia
December 14th, 7:30 PM
For Elisabeth Von Trapp, “ the sounds of music “ are part of her earliest memories. Born and raised in Vermont, Elisabeth is the granddaughter of the legendary Maria and Baron Von Trapp, whose story inspired The Sound of Music. Singing professionally since childhood, Elisabeth has enthralled audiences from European cathedrals to Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center. Elisabeth has created her own artistic style, at once ethereal and earthy, delicate and powerful. listeners have likened her to Judy Collins and Loreena McKennitt. critics have called her voice … “hauntingly clear”, “joyfully expressive” and “simply beautiful.” • elisabethvontrapp.com
