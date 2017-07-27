Drum Corps International Southeastern Championship

The Drum Corps International 2017 Summer Tour will make its return to Atlanta on Saturday, July 28, for DCI’s Southeastern Championship 2017 presented by Lone Star Percussion at McEachern High School Stadium in Powder Springs. The show is part of the 45 th Anniversary Summer Tour that includes 110 shows in 37 states with 55 drum corps vying for this year’s Open and World Class titles.

An elite lineup of the top-ranked corps will perform during this fan-favorite event as they vie for position on the road to DCI World Championships August 10-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Eighteen groups from across 13 states will be performing including Atlanta CV of Atlanta, Ga., The Academy of Tempe, Ariz.; Blue Devils of Concord, Calif.; Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio.; Blue Knights of Denver, Colo.; Blue Stars of La Crosse, Wisc; The Cadets of Allentown, Penn.; Carolina Crown of Ft. Mill, S.C.; The Cavaliers of Rosemont, Ill.; Genesis of Austin, Texas; Jersey Surf of Camden County, N.J.; Oregon Crusaders of Portland, Ore.; Pacific Crest of Diamond Bar, Calif; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Ill.; Pioneer of Milwaukee, Wisc.; Santa Clara Vangaurd of Santa Clara, Calif; Seattle Cascades of Seattle, Wash.; and Spirit of Atlanta of Atlanta, Ga.

The box office will open at 12:00 p.m., gates will open at 3:30, and the event will begin at 4:00 p.m. with corps competing until 10:30 p.m.