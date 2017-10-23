Dr. Cassandra Lichkay joins Douglas Dental Studio
Dr. Cassandra Lichkay has joined the team at Douglas Dental Studio on Chapel Hill Road. Her expressed philosophy is one of putting the patient first, answering their questions, and building trust and respect while choosing the best treatment options available. Whether meeting and helping others in the office or working with people in need on mission trips to Guatemala, Dr. Lichkay focuses on the on the needs of her patients.
A native Georgian, Dr. Lichkay graduated from Fayette County High School before earning her BA in Biology from Florida State University. She then earned her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Florida in 2014. As an active professional, she is a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry. The last of these affords her the opportunity to take continuing education courses focused on the latest advancements and procedures.
Away from the office, Cassandra Lichkay is an avid college football fan, the garnet and gold of the Florida State Seminoles is featured prominently on her Saturday afternoons. She also loves traveling, meeting people, and playing with her dog.
Douglas Dental Studio offers a full range of dental services including routine and deep cleaning, digital x-rays, oral cancer screenings, whitening, root canals, restorative tooth colored fillings, and Invisalign tooth straightening.
