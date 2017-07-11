Downtown Villa Rica Restaurant Week 2017

How Do You Win?

1. Eat at any local Downtown Villa Rica Restaurant or any Main Street Business Member Restaurant during Villa Rica Restaurant Week - July 17-23, 2017

2. Staple your restaurant receipt to this form (copies are acceptable).

3. Drop the completed form along with receipt or copy at 106 Temple St. Villa Rica, GA 30180. Place in Main Street Drop Box or send in by mail.

4. You will be entered for a chance to win.

5. If your receipt is randomly selected, you will win $250. The restaurant from the selected winning receipt will also receive $250! Total cash prize of $500!

6. BONUS: Eat at any Main Street Business Member Restaurant and receive double entry for each receipt. That’s TWO entries for the price of one