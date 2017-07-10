Douglasville police officers deliver baby

On July 5th, at approximately 1:20am, a passing motorist approached Officer Candace Tongate of the Douglasville Police Department while she was on a traffic stop. The driver advised that his wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was in labor and felt that the baby was going to come before they could make it to the hospital.

Officer Tongate had the motorist pull into a nearby parking lot. She and Sergeant Stacy Gruber then assisted the mother in giving birth inside the car. They called for an ambulance and provided aid to the mother and child until those units arrived. The family went to a nearby hospital for observation; it appears that everyone is doing well.