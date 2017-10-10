Douglasville Police Department Fall Festival
The Douglasville Police Department is hosting a Fall Festival and Safety Expo on Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 4pm. It will be held at the Public Safety and Municipal Court Complex at 2083 Fairburn Road. Featured will be community resource and safety information, public safety officers, K-9 demonstrations, police department building tours, touch-a-truck with police, sheriff, fire, HERO vehicles, including an air ambulance helicopter, pet adoptions, food trucks, arts and crafts, music, cotton candy, popcorn, a kids’ area with a bounce house and inflatable slide, games and prizes, and a Halloween costume contest! Vendors are needed so if you want to set up a booth, email Tammy Jewell at jewellt@douglasvillega.gov or call 678-293-1793 for more information. Please visit the Douglasville Police Department Facebook for more information.
