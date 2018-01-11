Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau to host Bridal Showcase

The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the Behind the Veil Bridal Showcase on February 18 at the Douglasville Conference Center, located at 6700 Church Street. It will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. The event is free for brides and guests.

The Bridal Showcase is an initiative created by the Tourism Program Manager, Samantha Rosado. “Behind the Veil” is designed to help newly engaged couples navigate the wedding planning process. There will be vendors in several categories that will assist in all aspects of planning a wedding. The showcase will wrap up with a fashion show which will allow couples to see the latest trends in hair, makeup and attire on the runway. The showcase will also feature tastings, consultations and the latest trends in décor and ideas. Brides in attendance will be registered to win exclusive prizes and giveaways!

Participants will include Proof of the Pudding, Douglasville Conference Center, DeTayls Entertainment, Belletti Photography, G&E Studios, Candle Obsession, Mary Kay, Simple Elegance Bridal and Formalwear, Atlanta Hair Lounge, Gobi Photography, Kelly Embry Photography, Fabulous Indeed Vacations, Paparazzi Jewelry, Premier Designs Jewelry, The Bridal Registry, Club Rett LLC, Balloons for All Occasions, Gemmy5Jewels, Kover Ups by “K”, LLC and more.

If your business is interested in reaching potential brides, vendor space is still available.

For more information please contact Samantha Rosado at rosados@douglasvillega.gov or 678-449-3096.