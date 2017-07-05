Douglas Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists

F. George Hougeir, MD is a Board Certified dermatologist, dermatologic Surgeon, and Fellow of the American Society for Mohs Surgery. He completed medical school at Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minnesota, and residency Mayo Clinic Scottsdale in Arizona.

He is skilled in general and cosmetic dermatology as well as Mohs Micrograhic Surgery. Dr. Hougeir chose the field of dermatology because of the broad variety of diseases which can manifest on the skin and the equally broad medical, surgical and cosmetic options available to treat them. He derives great satisfaction from helping patients with skin conditions and aging skin issues.

He has served the patients of Douglasville since 2008, and opened his own office in 2015. Dr. Hougeir stated, “I am very happy to be able to continue serving the patients of Douglasville and surrounding communities. I have known many of them for years and it’s wonderful to be a part of their lives and have them be part of mine.”

Dr. Hougeir’s practice, Douglas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Specialists, continues to provide comprehensive dermatological care, including but not limited to: skin cancer, melanoma, acne, psoriasis, rosacea and all forms of skin rashes and lesions. The practice offers a full array of cosmetic procedures such as botulinum toxin (Botox, Dysport), facial fillers, hair removal, vein removal, skin rejuvenation, chemical peels, and ear lobe repair.

In addition to lecturing nationally and internationally on a variety of dermatological subjects, Dr. Hougeir is also a prolific author and has published numerous articles.

He is the recipient of honors and awards for various academic distinctions including the American Cancer Society, Margaret Mitchell Cancer Research award, the International Society of Dermatology Young Dermatologist award, The American Academy and French Society of Dermatology award and the Advances in Cosmetic and Medical Dermatology Award.

Dr. Hougeir enjoys hiking, traveling, and gardening with his wife and three children.

Douglas Dermatology is very fortunate to have an additional outstanding clinical provider to help maintain the high quality of patient care in the practice.