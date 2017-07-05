Douglas Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialists
Providing the highest quality of skin diagnosis and treatments with care and compassion.
F. George Hougeir, MD is a Board Certified dermatologist, dermatologic Surgeon, and Fellow of the American Society for Mohs Surgery. He completed medical school at Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minnesota, and residency Mayo Clinic Scottsdale in Arizona.
He is skilled in general and cosmetic dermatology as well as Mohs Micrograhic Surgery. Dr. Hougeir chose the field of dermatology because of the broad variety of diseases which can manifest on the skin and the equally broad medical, surgical and cosmetic options available to treat them. He derives great satisfaction from helping patients with skin conditions and aging skin issues.
He has served the patients of Douglasville since 2008, and opened his own office in 2015. Dr. Hougeir stated, “I am very happy to be able to continue serving the patients of Douglasville and surrounding communities. I have known many of them for years and it’s wonderful to be a part of their lives and have them be part of mine.”
Dr. Hougeir’s practice, Douglas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Specialists, continues to provide comprehensive dermatological care, including but not limited to: skin cancer, melanoma, acne, psoriasis, rosacea and all forms of skin rashes and lesions. The practice offers a full array of cosmetic procedures such as botulinum toxin (Botox, Dysport), facial fillers, hair removal, vein removal, skin rejuvenation, chemical peels, and ear lobe repair.
In addition to lecturing nationally and internationally on a variety of dermatological subjects, Dr. Hougeir is also a prolific author and has published numerous articles.
He is the recipient of honors and awards for various academic distinctions including the American Cancer Society, Margaret Mitchell Cancer Research award, the International Society of Dermatology Young Dermatologist award, The American Academy and French Society of Dermatology award and the Advances in Cosmetic and Medical Dermatology Award.
Dr. Hougeir enjoys hiking, traveling, and gardening with his wife and three children.
Douglas Dermatology is very fortunate to have an additional outstanding clinical provider to help maintain the high quality of patient care in the practice.
Martha S. Sikes, RPh, PA-C attended Purdue University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1997. She practiced Pharmacy as a staff clinical pharmacist at Spalding Regional Medical Center in Griffin, Georgia for several years. Feeling the need to provide more comprehensive patient care, she attended Medical College of Georgia (now Augusta University) where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physician Assistant studies in 2002. She received her Masters of Science degree from A. T. Still University in 2012. Martha began her dermatology PA career in 2002 and has extensive experience in both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Since 2012, she has served as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Mercer University Department of Physician Assistant Studies.
Martha has been a member of Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) since 2002. She currently serves as the Blog Moderator for SDPA and was recently elected Director at Large for the organization. Martha feels that being involved in a leadership position is an excellent way to increase awareness of the exceptional care, knowledge, and clinical skills PAs provide to the medical community. She is excited to serve in this capacity and strives to bring high quality, relevant dermatologic information to both SDPA members and the general public. In addition to her role in SDPA, Martha is the Director at Large for the Georgia Dermatology Physician Assistants, is an active member of the Georgia Association of Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants, and serves as a committee member for the Physician Assistant Advisory Committee to the Georgia Composite Medical Board. She currently lives in Tyrone, Georgia with her husband and 3 children.
Call to schedule an appointment 678.702.DERM (3376)
Location: 4645 Timber Ridge Drive Suite 100, Douglasville
Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8am to 5pm & Friday 8am to 12pm
