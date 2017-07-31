Douglas County’s Youth Got Talent

Youth Got Talent

Local Youth Got Talent occurs on September 23, from 4pm to 7:30pm

Vision of Life Inc. presents the 2017 Youth Talent Show. The show will take place at the Dallas Theater Civic Center at 208 Main Street in Dallas.

Vocalists, musicians, dancers, comedians, spoken word, clean rap, poetry, and gospel talents are welcome to compete. The talent divisions are solo, duet, and groups. Performance entry fees are $15 for solo acts, $25 for duets, $35 for groups of three and $10 more for each additional performer. The age categories are junior – ages 8 to 12, senior – ages 13 to 17, and adult – ages 18 to 25.

The goals of the youth talent show are to enhance and enrich educational skills through arts and culture, develop leadership capacity roles, and build partnerships which will broaden year-round resources investing in Douglas County and surrounding area youth.

For more information contact Vision of Life Inc. founder and CEO, Martha March by phone at 404.623.4396 or email atinfo@visionoflifetlp.org. The organization’s location is 8491 Hospital Drive.
