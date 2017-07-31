Douglas County’s Youth Got Talent

Vision of Life Inc. presents the 2017 Youth Talent Show. The show will take place at the Dallas Theater Civic Center at 208 Main Street in Dallas.

Vocalists, musicians, dancers, comedians, spoken word, clean rap, poetry, and gospel talents are welcome to compete. The talent divisions are solo, duet, and groups. Performance entry fees are $15 for solo acts, $25 for duets, $35 for groups of three and $10 more for each additional performer. The age categories are junior – ages 8 to 12, senior – ages 13 to 17, and adult – ages 18 to 25.