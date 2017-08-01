Paulding County
Pickett's Mill Battlefield Historic Site
4432 Mt. Tabor Church Rd
Dallas , GA 30157 • 770.443.7850
Pickett’s Mill is one of the best preserved Civil War battlefields in the nation. Visitors can travel roads used by Federal and Confederate troops, see earthworks constructed by these men, and walk through the same ravine where hundreds died. An authentic 1800s pioneer cabin is furnished and open for tours during certain events. This 765-acre site has four miles of hiking trails, picnic facilities and a visitor center.
Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/PickettsMillBattlefield
Silver Comet Trail
Hiram, GA Trailhead
Learn more: www.silvercometga.com/silver-comet-paulding-county/silver-comet-hiram.shtml
Silver Comet Trail
Dallas, GA Trailhead
Learn more: www.silvercometga.com/silver-comet-paulding-county/silver-comet-dallas.shtml
Silver Comet Trail
Rambo Road Trailhead
Learn more: www.silvercometga.com/silver-comet-paulding-county/silver-comet-rambo.shtml
The Silver Comet Trail is located 13 miles northwest of Atlanta, Ga. It's free of charge, and travels west through Cobb, Paulding and Polk counties. This quiet, non-motorized trail is for walkers, hikers, bicyclists, rollerbladers, horses and dog walkers, and is wheelchair accessible. The Silver Comet Trail is over 61 miles long, and starts at the Mavell Road Trailhead in Smyrna, Ga. It ends at the Georgia/Alabama state line, near Cedartown and The Esom Hill Trailhead. At the Georgia/Alabama state line, the Silver Comet connects to the 33-mile long Chief Ladiga Trail. Plans are underway to extend the Chief Ladiga an additional seven miles. Both the Silver Comet Trail and Chief Ladiga are fully paved rail-trails built on abandoned railroad lines. The combined Silver Comet and Chief Ladiga trail length is estimated to be over 100 paved miles from Smyrna, Ga., to Anniston, Alabama.
Leave a Comment