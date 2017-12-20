DC School Bus Driver recognized for heroic actions

Douglas County School Bus Driver recognized for heroic actions

Commission Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners along with Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, recognized county school bus driver Shuronda Richardson for her heroic actions after a fiery crash on November 10, 2017.

Two presentations were given at the beginning of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners regular scheduled meeting. Deputy Director of Communications and Community Relations Rick Martin presented Ms. Richardson with a Certificate of Recognition for her actions on behalf of the Board of Commissioners and Martin presented a proclamation on behalf of Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner making Richardson an honorary State Fire Marshal.

Ms. Richardson was surprised by the honorary State Fire Marshal announcement. Ms. Richardson said, “I love Douglas County and I’m proud of what I do. I’m humbled and honored and not used to all of this.”

