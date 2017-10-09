Douglas County LinkFest 2017 at Deer Lick Park

The Douglas County LINK Organization warmly invites you to attend The 3rd Annual Provider Resource Fair-LINKFest

This event is an opportunity for local providers and the public to network and learn about the resources our community has to offer.

Event: October 10, 2017

12PM-2PM

Deer Lick Park Gymnasium

2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA 30135

*NO BLACK SOLED SHOES OR HEELS DUE TO GYM FLOORS

*If you are a vendor interested in participating in this amazing event, please RSVP to Jill Hopson at Jhopson@co.douglas.ga.us and you will receive a vendor application to be completed