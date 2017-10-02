Douglas County joins Keep America Beautiful Campaign

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS COMMITTED TO KEEP DOUGLAS COUNTY BEAUTIFUL

Douglas County is joining the ranks with over 620 community based Keep America affiliates across the U.S. to help promote recycling, end littering and beautify America’s communities. In an effort to help the environment, Douglas County is joining millions of volunteers, municipalities, elected officials and the support of corporate partners, across the U.S. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful campaign provides expertise programs and resources to help promote recycling, end littering, and beautify America's communities.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners is committed to inspiring and educating the citizens to take action and ownership each day to enhance and beautify our community, said Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson-Jones. The Keep Douglas County Beautiful campaign will carry the clean and green narrative. Stakeholders such as Solicitor General Mathew Krull, along with the Sheriff’s, Code Enforcement and External Affairs Departments are enthusiastic about promoting this initiative.

Keep Douglas County Beautiful was unveiled at September Saturday’s Festival on September 30th. Douglas County citizens stopped by the designated booth, obtained information and learned how to sign up to become a Keep Douglas County Beautiful Volunteer.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, contact Director of External Affairs, Tiffany Stewart-Stanley at tstewartstanley@co.douglas.ga.us.