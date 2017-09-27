Douglas County High School Changes Name

Douglas County continues to be a hot spot for movie and television productions. This week, Douglas County High School is the location for the MTV series Scream, based loosely on the successful movie franchise. The show has been renewed for a third season, but has undergone a complete makeover. Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment has taken over the production, with Latifah being one of three executive producers. The new cast and story-line centers around a group of high school friends, a killer on the loose, and a familiar ghost face mask.

For the week, DCHS has become Weaver High School. Real life principal Andre Weaver was a little embarrassed by the coincidence! The filming crew has been shooting before, during, and after school and will conclude later this week. Students and staff have adjusted to some areas of the campus being closed off for the tv production, but most have adapted and enjoyed the excitement.

Weaver High School, Home of the Reapers (there’s a mascot that instills fear), will debut sometime in March, 2018, according to MTV.