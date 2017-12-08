Douglas County Gov’t responds to Winter Weather Storm

Due to the winter storm warning facing the Atlanta metro area, Douglas County Government offices, libraries, park and recreation centers and the senior center closed at noon today. As a result of the storm, Douglas County has partially opened its emergency operations center.

Several department heads gathered to monitor the storm and its impact on Douglas County citizens. Commission Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and County Administrator Mark Teal were constantly briefed and kept up to date on the response.

Several members of the Douglas County government were part of a morning briefing on the status of the winter storm by the National Weather Service Atlanta Division. Douglas County Emergency Officials want to encourage residents of the county not to travel on the roads unless it is absolutely necessary. Deputy Director of Communications Rick Martin said, “If you don’t have to travel, please don’t. We are encouraging all motorists to please stay off the roads until the Winter Storm Warning is over Saturday 10:00 a.m.” Emergency Services, which include Fire, EMS and Police and Sheriff’s Office, have responded to a number of motor vehicle accidents.

The Douglas County Department of Transportation has dispatched vehicles around the county to treat various roads. Martin said, “The Department of Transportation has a manager monitoring traffic cameras all over the county and I’m also happy to report we have no road closures at this time.”

The County has had some cancellations of events so far. The Douglas County Parks and Recreations through the Board of Commissioners has postponed the Deer Lick Park Christmas event and Tree Lighting ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2017 because of the inclement weather. “A new date has not been scheduled as yet,” Deputy Director Tracie Ivey said. “We will work on scheduling a new date sometime next week,” Ivey said.

Another event has been cancelled scheduled for Friday night and that is the Douglas County Chamber Singers Christmas Concert scheduled for 8 p.m. No new date has been announced.

