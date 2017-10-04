Douglas County Fire/EMS Department: Fire Prevention Week

The Douglas County Fire/EMS Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week (October 8 – 14) with an exciting Open House event on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Douglas County Fire Department Headquarters located at 6856 W. Broad Street, Douglasville, Ga. 30134. Families are welcome to meet our local firefighters and learn so much about fire safety.

Elementary school children will be allowed to try the junior firefighter challenge. Douglas County Fire Responders will also be giving tours at Fire Station #10 located at 6771 Church Street, Douglasville, Ga. 30134.

Douglas County lost two of its citizens in a tragic accidental fire on September 24th. The Fire Department is doing all it can to prevent any more loss.

“Developing and practicing a home escape plan is critical,” said Scott Spencer, Chief of the Douglas County Fire Department. “A home fire escape plan includes two exits from every room in the home; a path to the outside from each exit; smoke alarms in all required locations; and a meeting place outside where everyone in the home will meet upon exiting.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” effectively serves to educate the public about the vital importance of developing a home fire escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it twice a year.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living in and visiting Douglas County, Georgia as they voted to proclaim October 8-14, 2017, as Fire Prevention Week throughout Douglas County during a Tuesday morning Commission meeting.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, contact Sherri Yearta, Douglas County Fire Safety Educator at 770-942-8626 or Rick Martin, Deputy Communications Director at 770-920-7303 or cell: 404-759-3386.