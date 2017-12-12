Douglas County Chamber Singers are Holding Auditions in January!



"The Douglas County Chamber Singers are holding auditions in the month of January 2018 for their Spring concert season.

The Chamber Singers is a 25-member group that values musicianship, proficiency, community spirit, diversity, and enjoyment of music. The Chamber Singers is a satellite of the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville / Douglas County and has served the community since 2002.

Since 2002, the Chamber Singers choir has performed with the Army Ground Forces Band; has participated in community events such as September Saturdays and the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Douglas County Courthouse; performed with various local Atlanta area artists such as organist Bill Callaway, flautist Jerry Singer, saxophonist William Camp, musician and organist Trey Clegg, and Golden Bells of Atlanta hand bell ringer Frank Butler. Over the past decade, the Chamber Singers have performed Mozart’s Requiem at Carnegie Hall under the direction of world-renowned conductor, John Rutter; again in Vienna, Austria; and finally, again at Carnegie Hall. The Chamber Singers also performed Sancta Civitas (Ralph Vaughan Williams) at Carnegie Hall in June 2017!

For several years, the Chamber Singers have been performing Handel’s Messiah as a sing-along to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. In 2014, the Chamber Singers were invited to sing in New York City and performed Handel’s Messiah at the Lincoln Center over Thanksgiving weekend.

Auditions include sight reading, performing a prepared piece and scales for vocal range. The Chamber Singers practice and perform at the First United Methodist Church of Douglasville. Practice is held on Tuesday nights weekly from 7:30-9:30pm. Anyone interested in auditioning should contact Marilyn Alexander at 678.961.3623.