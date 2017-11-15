Douglas County Celebrating 2017 Festival of Trees

You are cordially invited to participate in the 5th Annual Douglas County Festival of Trees! This year’s festival will be held in the Douglas County Courthouse Art Gallery on the 3rd Floor, and will feature miniature Christmas trees, full-sized Christmas trees, and wreaths. All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit The Pantry and their project of providing food to the hungry.

Christmas trees and wreaths will be set up beginning November 1st through November 3rd. The items will be on display until December 8th. The silent auction will be held from December 4th until December 8th at Noon.

For more information you can contact Jennifer L. Moore, Staff Paralegal, Douglas County Board of Commissioners at 770-920-7440 or jmoore@co.douglas.ga.us.