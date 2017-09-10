Douglas County bracing for Irma

Douglas County is bracing for Irma and should start feelings its effects tonight according to the 8:30 PM update supplied by the Douglas County Communications and Community Relations Department. Here is the update:

HURRICANE IRMA UPDATE #5 - 8:30 p.m., Sunday, September 10th

Douglas County Communications & Community Relations and Douglas County Emergency Management

Here is the latest information about Hurricane Irma we received from the National Weather Service at its 8:30 p.m. briefing for emergency management teams across the State.

The size of Irma’s hurricane wind field extends 100 miles wide (130 - 156 mph winds). The tropical storm wind field is 360 miles wide (39 - 73 mph winds). This is a HUGE storm.

The forecast track of Irma:

o Once Irma comes into Georgia, it is predicted to start bending northwestward, and is predicted to follow a track from Albany to Americus to Auburn to Birmingham. Irma most likely will be a tropical storm by the time it gets to Albany (73 mph winds).

o The eye of the storm is now predicted to go farther south from Douglas County than forecast last night. Regardless, we will experience high winds, rain, and possibly tornadoes.

o Rain bands are already extending as far north as Henry County just south of Atlanta.

o Douglas County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Douglas County should start feeling the winds overnight Sunday night.

o Rain from the storm will begin overnight with sustained winds about 20 mph.

o On Monday morning, the rain will be fairly common with the sustained winds of about 20- 30 mph.

o Mid-Monday the bands have stronger gusts and will be more constant. The wind gusts will increase to about 40 mph.

o Late Monday afternoon, the rain will be constant with numerous bands. Sustained winds could be about 40 mph with wind gusts about 50 mph.

o On Monday night, the rain will increase and wind gusts will be about 55 - 65 mph. Sustained winds could be about 40 mph.

o On Tuesday morning, we can expect more rain and wind gusts of 30 - 40 mph as the storm moves out, decreasing over time.

o The storm should exit our area some time on Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas County can expect 5 - 7 inches of rain , although some of the rain bands may produce heavier amounts.

Douglas County is under a Flash Flood Watch from 8 a.m. Monday - 8 a.m. Tuesday due to the anticipated heavy rains.

There is a risk of tornadoes developing with this storm.

The biggest impacts from Irma in Douglas County most likely will be widespread downed trees & powerlines, high winds, and the possibilities of tornadoes. Please remember that downed powerlines are STILL ENERGIZED and people should stay away from them.

Power outages can be reported to Georgia Power to www.GeorgiaPower.com/stormor by phone to 888.891.0938. If customers have a concern about electrical wires entering their homes or business, they should call 888.660.5890.

Power outages can be reported to GreyStone Power by phone to 866.473.9786 or 770.942.6576.

The Douglas County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will open at 7 a.m., Monday, September 10th, to coordinate all responses to the storm.

Douglasville 1stUnited Methodist Church’s Youth Activities Center will be open Monday for persons who wish to shelter in a structural building, as opposed to a mobile home or outdoors.

THE DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH- 12TH FOR ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF, INCLUDING 240-DAY EMPLOYEES.