Rick Martin appointed to Director Position

Douglas County Commission Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and the Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve the appointment of Rick Martin to be the Director of Communications and Community Relations.

Martin will lead the department responsible for disseminating information to the public through a variety of media, including, but not limited to dctv23 which is the government access channel Douglas County runs and celebratedouglascounty.com, the County government’s website. Martin will also be responsible for directing public presentations, programs, events and personal and written communication.

In his capacity as Director of Communications and Community Relations, Martin will also serve as the public information officer to the news media for the Board of Commissioners, and countywide departments except for law enforcement. Martin joined the County government as the Deputy Director of Communications and Community Relations in September 2017 following 26 years in the television news industry.

Martin excelled as an assignment editor, assignment manager, news writer, and reporter at television stations in Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Martin relocated to Atlanta in 2003 to work for CNN and cover the 2004 United States Presidential Race. Martin was selected to be part of CNN’s political assignment desk. He stayed with the organization for 12 years and received several awards and recognition from Time Warner, CNN’s parent company, for his community service in Douglas County.

Martin received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland College Park, Philip Merrill College of Journalism. Martin has written and shared stories about all parts of the United States but is most excited about the opportunity to share the best and beauty of Douglas County through innovative and strategic ways of communication. “I’m looking forward to raising the profile of Douglas County in positive ways and also enhancing the use of its social media platforms,” Martin said.

Douglas County is not new to Martin. He and his wife Adrienne, who works as an educator in the Fulton County School System, and their two daughters, have lived in Lithia Springs, Ga since 2005.