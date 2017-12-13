Discount Salvage opens in Temple

Originally a Fred’s Discount Store, then a Yazoo Trading Company, 327 Carrollton Street is now the home of Discount Salvage. A planned opening date of December 14 was in jeopardy because of the record snowfall, but Discount Salvage WILL open at 10:00, December 14, 2017. The store offers 12,000 square feet of retail space filled with a variety of products at prices that are 30 to 35% lower than retail.

Unique among area salvage stores, Discount Salvage only buys trucking line freight. This means that most products are undamaged. Owner, Phillip Blevins, asserts that, “We are a salvage store, but most products look like you will find in any other store: NEW and CLEAN.” The store will carry an ever-changing inventory that includes groceries, clothing, hardware, furniture, health and beauty aids, and over the counter medicine. “We hope the good people of Temple don’t have to leave Temple to get the items they’re looking for,” shared Blevins.

The Blevins family has another salvage store in Kernersville, North Carolina that has been in business for over fifty years. The day to day management of the Temple store is handled by Sherry Gaskins, Blevins’s fiance’. He will divide his time between the two stores until he moves permanently to this area. Both assert that they take pride in being a family run business and are “Looking forward to meeting and doing business with the people of Temple.”

For more information about Discount Salvage, visit their Facebook page at Discount Salvage, Inc. or phone the store at 678.506.4335.