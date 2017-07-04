Digital Image Group Semi-Monthly Meeting Dates

July 6 and July 20: DIGITAL IMAGE GROUP

Meet and learn from Photographers, Videographers and Digital Artists at the semi-monthly meeting of DIG. Watch presentations and participate in visual arts discussions. Bring some of your own work to show and discuss if you like. DIG is an informal group for people interested in image-making using digital still photography, multimedia, videography, the web & computer graphics.

Meetings are the first and third Thursdays of each month beginning at 6:00 p.m

Location: Ike Owings Community Center in Hunter Park • 8830 Gurley Road, Douglasville

Visit the DIG website at www.DigitalImageGroup.net

Or contact Richard Nichols at 404-210-5985

Visitors are always welcome!