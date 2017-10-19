After years of rumors and many wishes by local residents, Del Taco is coming to Douglasville. The new location will be at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard as a separate building in the parking lot of the newly revitalized Arbor Square shopping center (former location of K-Mart).

The renovation project has been in the works for years. J.R. Connolly, of Connolly Investment and Development, says that his team was waiting for the perfect combination of high quality anchors to spur the major changes taking place now. The company has owned the property for 40 years.

The entire shopping center will have a new look. Connolly tells us that there will be a new facade, landscaped islands, new lighting, and the parking lot will be completely repaved. Another business will occupy the former location of the Chevron station, and the 2,400 square foot Del Taco will be at the other end of the parking lot. All of this is pending the standard process for new businesses in the city, such as licensing and inspections, of course.

Del Taco has seen a major resurgence, now operating over 550 locations across 15 states, and with a focus on growth in the southeastern and western regions of the United States. Currently, the nearest location for Del Taco fans is in Smyrna.

Founded in 1964 in Yermo, California, Del Taco serves a wide variety of Southwestern favorites including tacos (of course) in a variety of flavors, burritos, quesadillas, as well as salads. They also have burgers fries and a kids Loco meal for younger patrons. The "Buck and Under" menu is popular with those on a budget. You can see the entire menu here. Joining the Raving Fan Eclub gives customers extra savings.

Watch for details next week about the other new tenants of the shopping center.