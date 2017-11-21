Deer Lick Park Christmas to be held December 9
Deer Lick Park Christmas • Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville
December 9th, 3pm to 7pm
The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Christmas celebration at Deer Lick Park. Festivities and entertainment include: Snow Mountain by Snow Kings, arts and crafts, live reindeer, food vendors, candy cane hunt, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a tree lighting. At 1:30pm the 1.5 mile run/walk Jingle Jog will begin. To participate, bring a new unwrapped toy. All toy donations will go towards Toys For Tots. T-shirts provided while supplies last. • 770.920.7129
