Deer Lick Park Christmas to be held December 9

By Allison | November 21, 2017 | 0

Deer Lick Park Christmas

Deer Lick Park Christmas • Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville
December 9th, 3pm to 7pm

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Christmas celebration at Deer Lick Park. Festivities and entertainment include: Snow Mountain by Snow Kings, arts and crafts, live reindeer, food vendors, candy cane hunt, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a tree lighting. At 1:30pm the 1.5 mile run/walk Jingle Jog will begin. To participate, bring a new unwrapped toy. All toy donations will go towards Toys For Tots. T-shirts provided while supplies last. • 770.920.7129

Posted in Chapel Hill, Events, FRONT, Holiday Events, Villa Rica and tagged , , , ,

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: