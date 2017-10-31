DC Solicitor-General to offer unique amnesty program

Solicitor-General of Douglas County Matthew Krull is offering a very unique new opportunity for individuals who may have missed a court date and want to resolve their situation. “This is an opportunity to appear in court and resolve their case without having to worry about additional fees or getting arrested on the bench warrant,” Krull said.

This amnesty will apply to individuals who have failed to appear in court on either a traffic citation or criminal case. The case has to be a Failure to Appear (FTA) or Bench Warrant (BW) status.

Individuals who have a traffic citation currently in (FTA) status will be allowed to appear during the month of November at the State Court Clerk’s Office to resolve the citation. Additional fees for FTA will be waived. Individuals whose cases are currently in Bench Warrant status must appear between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on November 6th or 13th to speak with a prosecutor about his or her case. FTA and BW fees will be waived.

However, because of the nature of “must appear” cases, there is potential for probation or jail time on the underlying charges. Accommodations will be made on these particular cases with scheduling plea dates.

Approximately two thousand individuals are facing license suspensions because they didn’t respond to the citation in a timely manner. Additionally, there are hundreds more who have a bench warrant out for their arrest because of a missed court date on one of these cases. “I’ve sent letters to these individuals encouraging them to appear,” Krull said. “But I wanted to take this a step further.”

“We want to give the community an opportunity for resolution so they could perhaps get a job and have a better situation in life,” Krull said. As the holidays approach, my office wants to help,” Krull said.