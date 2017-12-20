Douglas County Coroner host Holiday Shopping Spree

Douglas County Coroner host Special holiday shopping spree & will host holiday appreciation dinner

Douglas County, Ga. Coroner Renee Godwin and her staff extended this season of giving not to just include a holiday shopping spree for families affected by traumatic and life-changing deaths but also a holiday appreciation dinner as well. On Saturday, December 16, 2017 several invited family members of loved ones killed by violence were taken on a shopping spree at the Walmart, located at 1100 Thornton Rd. Lithia Springs, Ga. 30122.

The Douglas County Coroner’s office which includes Coroner Renee Godwin, Deputy Coroner Wayne Rogers, Deputy Coroner Mike Axley and Executive Assistant Larry Bussey were all on hand Saturday morning to welcome the families for the shopping spree.

Godwin said, “She hopes the shopping spree can help those families with their grieving especially during this time of year.”

The appreciation dinner is scheduled on Friday December 22, 2017 at 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. The dinner, which is open to the public, will recognize families that had tragic deaths.The dinner will be held at Studio T, 4040 Chapel Hill Road Suite T, Douglasville, GA 30135.

The Douglas County Coroner’s office selected families affected by tragedy for the shopping spree and to attend the dinner. The family of 29 year old Albertio Lyndel Smith shared how appreciative they were of the Saturday shopping spree. Smith was shot to death on October 28th, 2016 in College Park, Ga. Smith’s 11 year old son Deyon Smith was on hand for the shopping spree with his mother and step father Skyler who live in Douglas County.

Also on hand for the Walmart shopping spree was the family of Henry Fraley IV, who was only 31 years old at the time when he was robbed, shot and murdered on his way to pick up his kids from school in South Fulton County at the time in 2013. Peggy Johnson, brother in law, of Henry Fraley IV, said, “It’s still difficult to live with the devastating impact of the loss of Henry.”

After the shopping spree, the families were taken out to lunch at the Blu Rose Art Bistro. Santa Claus was on hand when the families arrived and pictures were taken.

Godwin said, “The holiday season brings joy and happiness for many, but some families who lose loved ones experience even more difficulty during this time of year. “

The Douglas County Coroner’s office realizes that no gift can replace the loss of a loved one. Godwin said, “It’s important during this holiday season not to forget the impact of losing a loved one.” Godwin said, “I wanted to do something to let families who lost loved ones know they are not forgotten.”

Godwin said the shopping spree and the appreciation dinner would not have been possible for the private donations received by some businesses line Jones Wynn Funeral Home.

For coverage or interview requests, please contact Deputy Director of Communications Rick Martin at 770-920-7303 or mobile (404) 759-3386.