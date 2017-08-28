DC Chamber Youth Leadership Douglas Summer Class Graduates

The Douglas County Chamber is pleased to announce the graduating students from the Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) Summer 2017 program. These students are juniors that participated from Douglas County high schools and private schools. They were recognized at the Board of Education meeting held on Monday, August 22nd.

Youth Leadership Douglas gives the students the opportunity to acquire and broaden their knowledge of not only social and business etiquette but also of local government, business and civic activities through a six week leadership program. The program is coordinated by Sara Ray, from the DC Chamber with Co-Chairs, Brittney Barron, from Mercer University and Daniel Manny, from the Water and Sewer Authority, leading the students through the program. This program provides students with personal and professional development opportunities that cater to each individual.

YLD Co-Chair, Brittney commented, “Daniel and I have truly enjoyed working with the Youth Leadership Douglas Students this summer! We were able to work with students who are aspiring leaders in our community. These students have a promising future ahead of them, and we cannot wait to see the impact these students will make in Douglas County!”

Graduating students include: Max Antonovich, Arie Black, Abby Daniel, Deeana Dayal, Emily Frost, Grayson Jones, Karen Lindstrom, Baileigh Maxwell, Rafael Paschal, Sydney Villafana, Donte’ Wiggleton, and Colton Wooster.

Applications for the 2018-2019 program will be available mid-January. For more information on this program, please contact Sara Ray at 770.942.5022. or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership.