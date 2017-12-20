Deal: CyrusOne to invest more than $200 million in Douglas County

December 19, 2017

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that CyrusOne, a leading global colocation provider, will invest $200 million in a new data center campus in Douglasville over the next seven years. This facility is projected to generate an additional $600 million in investment and create 38 jobs through businesses that choose to locate at the data center.

“Georgia’s robust network of economic development resources includes the technological infrastructure needed to support industry leaders like CyrusOne,” said Deal. “By establishing this new data center campus in the Silicon Valley of the South, CyrusOne will benefit from our proven record of connectivity and a workforce that is second to none. Georgia is an established innovation hub and this announcement speaks to the value of our technology sector in generating new economic opportunities. We appreciate CyrusOne’s investment in Georgia and share in the company’s vision for future growth.”

The company announcement of the Data Center reads as follows:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, announced today plans for expansion into the Atlanta area to service the company’s expanding customer base of hyperscale cloud providers and Fortune 1000 enterprise customers . Upon full build-out, the 44-acre campus in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville, Georgia, will comprise three data centers, with 440,000 square feet of data center space and 50 megawatts of critical power. Construction is scheduled to being in the first quarter of 2018 with completion of the first data center planned for the summer of 2018.

The new facility will be located in Riverside West Industrial Park. CyrusOne will also create nine new jobs at the facility, including positions in facility maintenance and management, construction, mechanical and electrical maintenance, physical security, sales and operations support.

“We’re thrilled to be entering the Atlanta market, providing a state-of-the-art data center solution for CyrusOne’s cloud and enterprise customers, continuing our expansion into key U.S. markets,” said Robert Jackson, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, CyrusOne. “Atlanta has become a nexus for data in the Southeastern U.S., driven by a diverse business community, including corporate headquarters, financial services, payment processing, higher education, technology and manufacturing. The enthusiasm our customers have for expanding in the diversified, thriving economy of Georgia makes Douglasville an ideal locale for CyrusOne’s continued growth."

Since 2001, CyrusOne has designed, built and operated highly secure and reliable multi-tenant data centers for mission-critical IT environments. With more than 30 locations worldwide, CyrusOne serves nearly 1,000 customers and offers more than 3.8 million square feet of total net rentable space.

“It is our pleasure to welcome CyrusOne and the global technology leaders they serve to Douglasville,” said Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “In addition to helping to fuel continued technology and business growth in Douglasville, CyrusOne has a reputation for being an active member of the communities they serve. The company builds energy-efficient data centers and their environmentally-friendly waterless cooling technology does not create a burden on our area’s water resources and sewer system. CyrusOne had numerous options to choose from and we are pleased that they have selected Douglasville.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Senior Project Manager Ashley Varnum represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Douglas County Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to welcome CyrusOne to Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Douglas County is well-equipped to support this critical technology infrastructure powerhouse, and we look forward to having them as a major piece of our growing information technology industry sector.”

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 195 Fortune 1000 companies and nine of the top 10 cloud providers. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security and connectivity to foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management and service delivery throughout its data centers. For more information, visit CyrusOne.com.