Cover Me Southern Wins 2017 Boutique Award

In August, more than 400,000 votes were cast around the world to recognize and celebrate boutiques for their business, service, charm, style, and outlook on dressing women of all ages, styles, budgets and sizes.

Local business Cover Me Southern Boutique was chosen Georgia’s Storefront of The Year in the 2017 Boutique Awards. The award was presented by The Boutique Hub, a multi-faceted digital media community that spreads the love of boutique fashion while connecting the industry behind it.

Cover Me Southern is a trendy, faith based southern fashion store that specializes in unique and affordable women’s fashion-forward clothing, shoes and accessories. Curtis and Melissa Wilson, owners of Cover Me Southern, shop all over the United States to bring their customers the most current styles available to ladies of all shapes and sizes.

The store has two Georgia locations - historic downtown Bowdon and historic downtown Villa Rica. Store hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 6pm, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 7pm, Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information, you may call 770.462.1007 for the Villa Rica location or 678.257.5299 for the Bowdon location. You may also visit their Facebook page at Cover Me Southern Boutique, LLC Bowdon & Villa Rica.