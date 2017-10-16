Courthouse Art Gallery sets 2018 Schedule

The Douglas County Department of Communications and Community Relations has released the schedule for the 2018. In its 14th season, the program will continue to celebrate local artists each month by hosting their work on the third floor of the Courthouse.

Each month has a specific theme. The first four months continue the tradition of exhibiting works by Douglas County students, beginning with high schools in January, middle schools in February, Youth Art Month in March, and elementary students in April. The rest of the 2018 season offers a wide variety of artists and themes and is available in corresponding graphic.

The 2017 Courthouse Gallery schedule finishes the year with "It's Fall Y'all" in October, a coordinated exhibit with the Festival of Trees in November, and "Baby it's Cold Outside" in December.

For more information about the Courthouse Art Gallery visit the Communications and Community Relations Department at celebratedouglascounty.com. The phone number if the department is 770.920.7303.