Country Lane Kennels becomes affiliate of Kritters Country Club

Saturday, November 4, 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.: Grand Opening of Kritters Country Lane Kennels You and your furry best friends are invited to join Kritters Country Club on Saturday, November 4, from 11a to 2pm celebrating the grand opening of Kritters Country Lane Kennels. 7689 Lambert Road, Winston, Ga. 30187

Contact: Beth Mitchell 770-577-4040 krittercountryclub@att.net

Due to the retirement of its owner, Mrs. Lambert, Country Lane Kennels has become an affiliate of Kritters Country Club. Country Lane had been in business for over 20 years in Winston. The new business will be known as Kritters Country Lane Kennels

The arrangement allows the location to remain in business, in its beautiful country location, while having new ownership. The owner is the son of Kritters Country Club owner Beth Mitchell, and the two companies will work together as affiliates.

Both businesses offer boarding of pets. Kritters Country Club has 80 kennels, and Kritters Country Lane Kennels has 40. The Country Lane site has indoor and outdoor runs.

Each business also offers grooming services. Grooming appointments should be made in advance.

Currently, only Kritters Country Club has doggie day care, with eight doggie day care rooms and five outside play yards, but the Country Lane location will be adding that service in the near future.

Kritters Country Lane Kennels is located about 5 minutes off of the Post Road exit of I-20 in Winston at 7699 Lambert Road. You may reach them at 770.577.4040.

Kritters Country Club is located at 7377 West Strickland Street in Douglasville. You may reach them at 770.489.7500 or on the web at www.kritterscountryclub.net.