CONTESTS
We are running contests frequently and giving away great prizes. If you would like to be notified of new contests as we launch them, sign up below. Whenever we start a new contest, you'll get an email with the details of how you can enter.
CURRENT CONTESTS
West Georgia Digital Subscribers Daily Winner - We are giving away a $25 Gift Certificate every day in June to one lucky subscriber to our West Georgia Digital News & Views weekly free digital publication. If you would like to enter that contest, sign up HERE.
Crossword Puzzle Contest - In each issue of Chapel Hill News & Views and Villa Rica News & Views, we give away numerous prizes among those who send in their completed crossword puzzle, which appears in each issue.
COMING SOON
We will have numerous tickets to give away for the Carrollton Stampede Rodeo. We also have quite a few gift certificates to Sam & Rosco's and Golden Buddha.